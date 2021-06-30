TORONTO - Cogeco Communications Inc.'s main U.S. subsidiary has signed a deal to buy a broadband system in Ohio from WideOpenWest Inc. for US$1.125 billion, the companies said Wednesday.
Cogeco, which offers internet, television and telephone services in both Canada and the United States says the deal will be a complementary addition to Atlantic Broadband's operations in 11 eastern states.
The WOW Ohio system serves about 196,000 internet, 61,000 video and 35,000 telephone customers in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio.
Atlantic Broadband president Frank van der Post said he expects WOW Ohio will be able to grow its customer base with help from Cogeco's expertise and investment.
"I think that with the investments we will be making in the network … we will be able to increase our penetration," van der Post told analysts on a conference call Wednesday.
He said the WOW Ohio system is very close to Atlantic Broadband's system in Pennsylvania. The two systems would be integrated and then the Ohio system's capacity would be upgraded.
"So, over a two-year period, we're looking to invest about US$82 million to upgrade and integrate the network," van der Post said.
The deal will be financed through US$900 million in secured debt as well as available cash on hand.
Montreal-based Cogeco, which also owns broadband internet and television systems in Ontario and Quebec, was itself the target of a hostile takeover attempt last year.
U.S. cable company Altice USA Inc. unsuccessfully tried to buy all of Cogeco in partnership with Toronto-based Rogers Communications Inc., which would have bought the Canadian operations.
Altice's offer, eventually worth about C$11.1 billion, was rejected by Cogeco's founding family, which has voting control of Cogeco Inc., the parent of Cogeco Communications Inc., and the takeover offer expired in November.
Cogeco Communications shares increased $4.88 or 4.2 per cent at $119.99 in late morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:CCA, TSX:CGO, TSX:RCI.B)
