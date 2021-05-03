TORONTO - Strength in commodities helped push Canada's main stock index up by triple digits to start May after a record-setting month.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 104.83 points to 19,213.16.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 238.38 points at 34,113.23. The S&P 500 index was up 11.49 points at 4,192.66, while the Nasdaq composite was down 67.56 points at 13,895.12.
The Canadian dollar traded for 81.44 cents US compared with 81.40 cents US on Friday.
The June crude oil contract was up 91 cents at US$64.49 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 3.5 cents at nearly US$2.97 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$24.10 at US$1,791.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 6.05 cents at almost US$4.53 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
