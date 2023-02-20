The Competition Bureau is investigating whether the Quebec Professional Association for Real Estate Brokers' data-sharing restrictions are stifling competition in the housing market.
The watchdog said Monday that it is looking into whether QPAREB and its subsidiary, Société Centris, have engaged in practices that harm competition or that prevent the development of innovative online brokerage services in Quebec.
The bureau said it obtained a court order on Feb. 15 requiring the real estate association to hand over information related to the effects of its practices and the reason for its data restrictions.
The bureau has yet to find any wrongdoing so far, but its investigation into QPAREB's restrictions is ongoing. QPAREB and Société Centris did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Société Centris is QPAREB's tech subsidiary that collects data and runs Centris.ca, which it says is the most visited real estate website in Quebec.
Much of the association's data sharing activity is linked to a multiple listing service (MLS), where it collects Quebec real estate transaction data and makes it available to its 14,000 broker and agency members.
MLS systems typically contain listings, sales figures, archival info and neighbourhood descriptions entered by brokers as homes are put on the market and sold.
These systems are generally not accessible to the public, so access to one is considered to be among the most valuable perks real estate boards and associations offer their members.
However, the Competition Bureau has been keen in recent years to ensure limited public access to the systems doesn't contribute to market dominance or ward off innovation within the sector.
The bureau set its sights on the issue in 2011, when it claimed the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board's grip on MLS data was so tight it constituted anticompetitive behaviour.
The bureau sought to make the data publicly accessible on brokers' websites, but TREBB fought back, claiming the publication of such data posed privacy and copyright concerns.
The Competition Tribunal and later, the Federal Court of Appeal sided with the bureau, before the Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear the case in 2018.
The Supreme Court refusal cleared the way for MLS data to appear on other websites, which must be password-protected and are typically open to an agent's clients or site subscribers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2022.
