The federal Conservatives are proposing a “holiday” on the federal goods and services tax in December to boost retail spending, but experts question whether its an effective use of government dollars.
Party leader Erin O’Toole said the policy would help Canadians who have been struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic, while also supporting businesses by encouraging spending.
The proposed plan would only apply to in-store retailers and not web purchases or other kinds of businesses.
David Macdonald, senior economist with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, said it's not a bad idea to give people incentives to spend money and boost certain sectors of the economy.
However he said a GST break is not the most targeted way to do it.
"I guess the question is what’s the goal of this policy. Is it to save people some money on expenditures or to move money into people pockets, or is the goal of the policy to try to improve economic growth," Macdonald said.
"If the goal of the policy is to improve economic growth, particularly in sectors that are hardest hit, this isn’t terribly effective policy."
He said a tax holiday in December is effectively subsidizing purchases that would've happened whether or not the tax break was in place.
He said a more effective option would be to implement the tax holiday in January or February to spur spending when retailers typically have a harder time.
A GST holiday would represent a five per cent savings on many purchases across the country.
Kevin Page, president of the Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy in Ottawa and a former parliamentary budget officer, questioned the need for a short-term stimulus measure when there has already been a significant economic rebound and many existing stimulus measures.
"Given the strong rebound and significant fiscal stimulus already baked in the cake, do we really need more short term stimulus type measures?" Page said in an email.
"Large fiscal support measures in 2020 have strengthened household balance sheets. There is pent up demand by consumers on durable spending leading to increased inflation pressure."
Page said the tax holiday would also come at a hefty price tag, but added the policy secures political points ahead of the holiday shopping season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2021.
