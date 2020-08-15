LOS ANGELES - In a story August 14, 2020, about California’s rolling power outages, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the state’s last such outages occurred in 2011. They occurred in 2001.
Correction: California Heat Wave story
Correction: California Heat Wave story
-
- Updated
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Baby steps for hockey in Thunder Bay
- Facility to operate 24 hours a day
- Red Lake evacuated as fire nears
- Fire destroys golf course clubhouse
- A Back To School Like No Other
- Hutton, Sabres look ahead
- Evacuees being kept away from relatives in city, for now
- Police seek snake owner
- Townhouse residents OK after fire
- Mom never questioned sanitizers — until now
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Bruins G Tuukka Rask opts out of NHL playoffs over COVID-19
- Ontario reports 106 new cases of COVID-19, one new death related to virus
- Correction: California Heat Wave story
- Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask opts out of rest of NHL playoffs
- NHL provides playoff hub teams a few tastes of `home'
- Former Illinois Gov. James Thompson, 'Big Jim,' dies at 84
- Minister says telecom regulator may have erred with wholesale rate decision
- Toronto Wolfpack star Sonny Bill Williams back training with the Roosters
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.