BOSTON - In a story December 5, 2019, about Tufts University's decision to cut ties with the Sackler family, The Associated Press, relying on information provided by Tufts, erroneously reported that Richard Sackler is a current board member of Purdue Pharma. Richard Sackler left the board in July 2018.
