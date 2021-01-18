MONTREAL - Alimentation Couche-Tard abandoned its bid for Carrefour but is still open to a second chance to woo the food giant if the French government retracts its opposition.
For the time being, however, Couche-Tard CEO Brian Hannasch says talks remain on ice with the two retailers instead examining the possibility of co-operating in areas such as fuel distribution and joint purchasing.
Hannasch said on a conference call Monday that the next move on a potential acquisition is up to the French government and other key stakeholders
This was the first time that Couche-Tard management has offered comment since the confirmation last week of negotiations with Carrefour as well as the filing of a friendly offer of around $25 billion.
French finance minister Bruno Le Maire told Couche-Tard founder Alain Boucher on Friday in Paris that he refused to let a potential takeover proceed because he felt the deal would put food security at stake.
This transaction, which would have been Couche-Tard's largest acquisition, would have allowed it to become among the five largest retailers in the world, says Hannasch.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:ATD.B)
