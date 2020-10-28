TORONTO - Canada's main stock index sank to a more than three-month low as a global spike in COVID-19 infections raises fears of new lockdowns.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 434.37 points or 2.7 per cent to 15,586.57 in a broad-based decline spurred by tumble of commodity prices.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 943.24 points to 26,519.95. The S&P 500 index was down 119.64 points at 3,271.04, while the Nasdaq composite was down 426.48 points or 3.7 per cent at 11,004.87.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.18 cents US compared with 75.96 cents US on Tuesday.
The December crude oil contract was down US$2.18 at US$37.39 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down two cents at US$3.29 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$32.70 at US$1,879.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down nearly three cents at US$3.06 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
