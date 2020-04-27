MONTREAL - DavidsTea Inc. says sales in its fourth quarter totalled $73.5 million, down 11.6 per cent compared with the same period a year earlier.
The company temporarily closed all of its 231 stores in Canada and the United States on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the company says its has continued to sell its products through its website and supermarkets and drugstores.
The company says e-commerce and wholesale revenue totalled $17.8 million in its fourth quarter which ended Feb. 1, up 18.5 per cent over the same quarter last year.
For its full financial year, DavidsTea says sales totalled $196.5 million, down 7.7 per cent compared with the prior year, while e-commerce and wholesale revenue amounted to $42.2 million.
DavidsTea says sales in the first 11 weeks of its 2020 financial year, ended April 18, totalled $28.9 million, down 23 per cent compared with the same period last year due to the closure of its stores.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.