OTTAWA - Bank of Canada deputy governor Paul Beaudry says in hindsight, governments and central banks should have withdrawn stimulus measures earlier as economies recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, which likely would have kept a lid on inflation.
In a speech at the University of Waterloo on Wednesday afternoon, Beaudry says a faster global withdrawal of fiscal and monetary stimulus during the recovery from the pandemic would have likely resulted in lower inflation.
According to a prepared copy of the speech, Beaudry says countries everywhere did not put enough weight on how the pandemic differed from previous economic crises.
The deputy governor says the stimulus delivered simultaneously by countries through government support programs and lower interest rates had spillover effects globally and contributed to supply chain bottlenecks.
At the same time, Beaudry says the stimulus measures contributed to a faster-than-expected bounceback for the economy, with labour markets recovering six months sooner than after the global financial crisis.
Moving forward, Beaudry says the Bank of Canada is focused on clear communications with the public on its policy decisions to ensure Canadians don’t expect high inflation to persist for long.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2022.
