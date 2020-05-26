TORONTO - Educational publisher Nelson has signed a deal to sell its domestic university textbook business to Top Hat and says it plans to focus on the kindergarten-to-Grade 12 market.
Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.
The deal will add more than 400 titles to Top Hat, which provides online teaching resources.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced schools and universities across the world to close and moved classes online.
Top Hat says it will convert the print-only titles into digital courseware for its platform.
Nelson says it will finalize its withdrawal from the post-secondary market in the coming weeks through collaboration with its existing publishing partners and a second strategic agreement with another key player in the field.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2020.
