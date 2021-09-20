TORONTO - Canada's main stock index suffered its biggest daily decline in nearly eight months while U.S. markets also tanked amid heightened anxieties about emerging Chinese risks, a global economic slowdown and impending Federal Reserve action.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 335.82 points to 20,154.54.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 614.41 points at 33.970.47. The S&P 500 index was down 75.26 points at 4,357.73, while the Nasdaq composite was down 330.07 points at 14,713.90.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.95 cents US compared with 78.61 on Friday.
The November crude contract was down US$1.68 at US$70.14 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 12 cents at US$4.99 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$12.40 at US$1,763.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 13.2 cents at US$4.11 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
