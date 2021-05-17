TORONTO - Gains in the energy and base metal sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets pulled back.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.73 points at 19,379.42.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 139.67 points at 34,242.46. The S&P 500 index was down 17.65 points at 4,156.20, while the Nasdaq composite was down 96.20 points at 13,333.78.
The Canadian dollar traded for 82.82 cents US compared with 82.58 cents US on Friday.
The June crude contract was up 54 cents at US$65.91 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 16 cents at US$3.12 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$25.90 at US$1,864.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was up five cents at US$4.70 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
