TORONTO - Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading as stronger commodity prices helped lift the energy and base metal sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 143.99 points at 19,252.32.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 317.93 points at 34,192.78. The S&P 500 index was up 15.84 points at 4,197.01, while the Nasdaq composite was down 43.29 points at 13,919.39.
The Canadian dollar traded for 81.49 cents US compared with 81.40 cents US on Friday.
The June crude oil contract was up 99 cents at US$64.57 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.97 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$26.60 at US$1,794.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was up five cents at US$4.52 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.