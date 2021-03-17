TORONTO - Gains in the energy and financial sectors helped offset losses in the technology and metals and mining stocks as Canada's main stock index crept higher in late-morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.93 points at 18,880.94.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 16.84 points at 32,842.79. The S&P 500 index was down 21.66 points at 3,941.05, while the Nasdaq composite was down 157.77 points at 13,313.80.
The Canadian dollar traded for 80.07 cents US compared with 80.29 cents US on Tuesday.
The May crude oil contract was down 88 cents at US$63.98 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.52 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$2.10 at US$1,728.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was up four cents at US$4.11 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
