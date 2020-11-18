TORONTO - Strength in the energy and financial sectors offset losses in the telecom and utility sectors to help lift Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, , while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.73 points at 16,986.79.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 134.36 points at 29,917.71. The S&P 500 index was up 6.53 points at 3,616.06, while the Nasdaq composite was down 4.18 points at 11,895.16.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.53 cents US compared with 76.37 cents US on Tuesday.
The January crude contract was up 55 cents at US$42.20 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.73 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$4.70 at US$1,880.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was up nearly a penny at US$3.21 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
