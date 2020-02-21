TORONTO - Canada's main stock index plummeted 100 points Friday, weighed down by the energy and technology sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index fell 100.53 points to 17,843.53.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average declined 227.57 points to 28,992.41. The S&P 500 index retreated 35.48 points to 3,337.75, while the Nasdaq composite lost 174.38 points to 9,576.59.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.62 cents US compared with an average of 75.45 cents US on Thursday.
The April crude contract fell 50 cents to US$53.38 per barrel and the April natural gas contract declined 1.4 cents to US$1.92 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract soared US$28.30 to US$1,648.80 an ounce and the March copper contract advanced two cents to about US$2.61 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
