TORONTO - The energy and technology sectors helped Canada's main stock index post a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 117.67 points at 19,144.46.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 47.61 points at 33,479.58. The S&P 500 index was up 4.74 points at 4,082.65, while the Nasdaq composite was up 50.23 points at 13,755.82.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.70 cents US compared with 79.84 cents US on Monday.
The May crude oil contract was up US$1.96 at US$60.61 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.53 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$15.50 at US$1,744.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was down three cents at US$4.11 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
