TORONTO - North American stock markets closed lower for a third day this week as U.S. inflation numbers raised concerns about central banks increasing interest rates earlier than forecast.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 166.27 points to 19,107.77.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 681.50 points at 33,587.66. The S&P 500 index decreased by 89.06 points at 4,063.04, while the Nasdaq composite lost 357.75 points or 2.7 per cent at 13,031.68.
The Canadian dollar traded for 82.67 cents US, unchanged from Tuesday.
The June crude contract was up 80 cents at US$66.08 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 1.4 cents at nearly US$2.97 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$13.30 at US$1,822.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 2.6 cents at almost US$4.74 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
