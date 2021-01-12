TORONTO - Canada's main stock index climbed higher in late-morning trading, helped by gains in the energy sector as the price of oil topped US$53 a barrel.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 43.11 points at 17,977.56.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 60.49 points at 31,069.18. The S&P 500 index was up 7.83 points at 3,807.44, while the Nasdaq composite was up 52.08 points at 13,088.51.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.38 cents US compared with 78.20 cents US on Monday.
The February crude oil contract was up 79 cents at US$53.04 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 11 cents at US$2.86 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$7.70 at US$1,843.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up six cents at US$3.62 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
