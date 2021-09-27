TORONTO - Energy helped to power Canada's main stock index higher to start the week as crude oil prices rose to a near three-month high and natural gas soared 10 per cent to the highest level since late 2013.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 60.76 points to 20,463.42.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 71.37 points at 34,869.37. The S&P 500 index was down 12.37 points at 4,443.11, while the Nasdaq composite was down 77.73 points at 14,969.97.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.13 cents US compared with 78.86 cents US on Friday.
The November crude contract was up US$1.47 at US$75.45 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 53.1 cents at US$5.73 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up 30 cents at US$1,752.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.4 of a cent at US$4.29 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
