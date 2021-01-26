TORONTO - Canada's main stock index suffered its worst drop of the year on a broad-based decline led by the energy and technology sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 126.61 points to 17,779.41.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 22.96 points at 30,937.04. The S&P 500 index was down 5.74 points at 3,849.62, while the Nasdaq composite was down 9.93 points at 13,626.06.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.73 cents US compared with 78.51 cents US on Monday.
The March crude oil contract was down 16 cents at US$52.61 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 3.8 cents at nearly US$2.64 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$4.30 at US$1,850.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down a penny at US$3.62 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
