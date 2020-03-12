TORONTO - Fear about the economic impact of COVID-19 gripped investors as North American stock markets plunged in late-morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 1,358.67 points or nearly 10 per cent at 12,911.42.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 2,028.87 points at 21,524.35. The S&P 500 index was down 210.19 points at 2,531.19, while the Nasdaq composite was down 564.57 points at 7,387.48.
The Canadian dollar traded for 72.34 cents US compared with an average of 72.75 cents US on Wednesday.
The April crude contract was down US$1.64 at US$31.34 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 3.5 cents at US$1.843 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$60.10 at US$1,582.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 5.15 cents at US$2.4505 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
