TORONTO - North American stock markets were largely flat Wednesday as investors took a breather in advance of Friday's meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve in Jackson Hole, Wyo.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 36.03 points at 20,021.38.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 59.64 points at 32,969.23. The S&P 500 index was up 12.04 points at 4,140.77, while the Nasdaq composite was up 50.23 points at 12,431.53.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.02 cents US compared with 77.09 cents US on Tuesday.
The October crude contract was up $1.15 at US$94.89 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 15 cents at US$9.30 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up 30 cents at US$1,761.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was down five cents at US$3.64 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
