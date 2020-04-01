TORONTO - Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in late-morning trading, weighed down by broad-based losses led by the financial sector, while U.S. markets also fell.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 317.95 points at 13,060.80.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 457.21 points at 21,459.95. The S&P 500 index was down 65.18 points at 2,519.41, while the Nasdaq composite was down 142.63 points at 7,557.47.
The Canadian dollar traded for 70.38 cents US compared with an average of 70.49 cents US on Tuesday.
The May crude contract was up nine cents at US$20.57 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 4.8 cents at US$1.59 mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$4.70 at US$1,601.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 5.5 cents at US$2.17 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
