MONTREAL - Canadian National Railway Co. says a major washout has halted traffic along part of its main line in Nova Scotia after torrential rain and flooding struck the province over the weekend.
A washed-out culvert left a stretch of track sagging unsupported over a massive ditch some 90 kilometres north of Halifax on the key rail connection for freight and passengers between the city and the rest of the country.
Via Rail has also issued a travel warning, with no bookings available until Friday between Halifax and Moncton, N.B., after three months' worth of rain deluged Nova Scotia in 24 hours.
CN says crews have restored other damaged infrastructure around the province, but some repairs will be delayed until the floodwaters recede.
The provincewide state of emergency declared by Nova Scotia on Saturday is set to remain in effect until Aug. 5.
Yesterday, federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair approved a request from the province for continued assistance.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2023.
Companies in this story: (TSX:CNR)
