TORONTO - Investor optimism fuelled a four-day run to start the month that culminated in Canada's main stock index setting a record high.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 126.06 points to 18,041.97 after hitting an intraday high.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 332.26 points at 31,055.86. The S&P 500 index was up 41.57 points at 3,871.74, while the Nasdaq composite was up 167.20 points at 13,377.74.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.95 cents US compared with 78.23 cents US on Wednesday.
The March crude oil contract was up 54 cents at US$56.23 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 14.6 cents at nearly US$2.94 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$43.90 at US$1,791.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 1.25 cents at US$3.55 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
