Alimentation Couche-Tard isn't waving the white flag despite the French government's objection to its efforts to acquire grocery giant Carrefour.
Company founder Alain Bouchard is in France and is getting help from the Quebec government to allay political fears, Economy and Innovation Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon said Friday.
"I think that the company must be able to demonstrate to the French government that (food) security is not at stake," the minister said in a conference call.
"I cannot say that I am surprised (by the reaction of the French government). ”
France's finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, said Friday that he's opposed to the potential $25 billion transaction, citing the country's food security.
"My answer is extremely clear: we are not in favour of the deal. The no is polite but it's a clear and final no," he said in a television interview.
Fitzgibbon said there appears to be an "agreement in principle" with senior management at Carrefour and some of its largest shareholders, but the matter is now "political."
Le Maire's comments prompted Carrefour shares to decrease further below the 20 euro offer. Couche-Tard's shares recovered some of their recent losses, rising 5.3 per cent, or $1.92, at $38.21 in afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The Quebec-based convenience store retailer couldn't be immediately reached for comment about the France's objections.
Analyst Irene Nattel of RBC Dominion Securities says France's concerns are consistent with previous government posturing to the Pepsi/Danone deal in 2005 and rigorous conditions imposition on GE's acquisition of Alstom's power business.
Alimentation Couche-Tard's interest in Carrefour caught industry analysts by surprise, who questioned the strategic fit between the convenience store chain and Carrefour, France's largest private-sector employer with more than 100,000 workers.
Founded more than 60 years ago, it operates nearly 13,000 hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience stores in 30 countries including France, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Argentina and Taiwan. Its global workforce exceeds 320,000 employees.
"We see limited strategic fit for Couche-Tard in acquiring Carrefour due to minimal geographic and business overlap and we expect limited synergies (certainly by ATD’s standards)," wrote Mark Petrie of CIBC Capital Markets.
Despite the risks, he said the key part of the rationale would be to establish a platform for future consolidation.
"We believe Couche-Tard would likely use the Carrefour asset base to pursue further acquisitions with scale."
Ultimately, Petrie said regulatory approval is uncertain even though he believes Couche-Tard would offer the French government assurances on food security and supply, as well as job protections.
— With files from Julien Arsenault in Montreal
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2021
Companies in this story: (TSX:ATD.B)
