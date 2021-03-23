TORONTO - George Weston Ltd. is putting its Weston Foods bakery business up for sale.
The company says the decision follows a strategic review by its board of directors.
George Weston says it wants to focus on its retail and real estate operations.
The company holds a majority stake in Loblaw Companies Ltd. and a large interest in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.
Weston Foods produces bread, rolls and other baked goods in Canada and the U.S.
It had $2.1 billion in sales in 2020.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:WN, TSX:L, TSX:CHP.UN)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.