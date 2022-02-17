TORONTO - Renewed fears about an impending invasion of Ukraine by Russia sent North American stock markets lower, but rising gold prices partially offset the pain on Canada's main stock index.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 207.31 points to 21,176.33, erasing the last of its 2022 gains so far.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 622.24 points at 34,312.03. The S&P 500 index was down 94.75 points at 4,380.26, while the Nasdaq composite was down 407.38 points or 2.9 per cent at 13,716.72.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.77 cents US compared with 78.83 cents US on Wednesday.
The April crude oil contract was down US$1.90 at US$91.76 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 23.1 cents at US$4.49 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$30.50 at US$1,902.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 1.4 cents at US$4.52 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
