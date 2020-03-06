OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.6 per cent in February. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador 12.0 per cent (11.9)

— Prince Edward Island 8.0 (7.5)

— Nova Scotia 7.8 (7.4)

— New Brunswick 6.9 (7.5)

— Quebec 4.5 (5.1)

— Ontario 5.5 (5.2)

— Manitoba 5.0 (5.1)

— Saskatchewan 6.2 (6.0)

— Alberta 7.2 (7.3)

— British Columbia 5.0 (4.5)

