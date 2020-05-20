OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was -0.2 per cent in April, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: -1.5 per cent (0.1)
— Prince Edward Island: -1.3 (0.4)
— Nova Scotia: -0.6 (0.9)
— New Brunswick: -1.3 (0.5)
— Quebec: 0.2 (1.1)
— Ontario: -0.1 (0.7)
— Manitoba: -0.6 (1.0)
— Saskatchewan: -1.4 (0.6)
— Alberta: -0.5 (0.7)
— British Columbia: 0.0 (1.2)
