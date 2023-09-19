OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 4.0 per cent in August, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 3.8 per cent (2.5)

— Prince Edward Island: 3.5 per cent (2.1)

— Nova Scotia: 4.7 per cent (3.4)

— New Brunswick: 3.5 per cent (2.9)

— Quebec: 4.6 per cent (3.9)

— Ontario: 3.8 per cent (3.2)

— Manitoba: 3.2 per cent (2.6)

— Saskatchewan: 4.4 per cent (3.0)

— Alberta: 4.3 per cent (2.9)

— British Columbia: 3.8 per cent (3.0)

