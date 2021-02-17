OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 1.0 per cent in January, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 1.5 per cent (0.6)

— Prince Edward Island: 0.5 per cent (-0.1)

— Nova Scotia: 1.3 per cent (0.6)

— New Brunswick: 0.7 per cent (0.4)

— Quebec: 1.3 per cent (0.8)

— Ontario: 1.1 per cent (0.7)

— Manitoba: 0.7 per cent (0.1)

— Saskatchewan: 0.9 per cent (0.9)

— Alberta: 0.8 per cent (0.8)

— British Columbia: 1.1 per cent (0.8)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021 and was generated automatically.

