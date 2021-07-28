OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 3.1 per cent in June, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 3.5 per cent (4.4)
— Prince Edward Island: 5.3 per cent (6.0)
— Nova Scotia: 4.1 per cent (4.8)
— New Brunswick: 3.6 per cent (4.3)
— Quebec: 3.7 per cent (4.1)
— Ontario: 3.2 per cent (3.7)
— Manitoba: 2.9 per cent (3.4)
— Saskatchewan: 1.8 per cent (2.7)
— Alberta: 2.7 per cent (3.1)
— British Columbia: 2.4 per cent (2.7)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2021 and was generated automatically.
