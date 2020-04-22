OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 0.9 per cent in March, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 0.1 per cent (1.7)

— Prince Edward Island: 0.4 (2.2)

— Nova Scotia: 0.9 (2.5)

— New Brunswick: 0.5 (2.2)

— Quebec: 1.1 (2.3)

— Ontario: 0.7 (2.0)

— Manitoba: 1.0 (2.3)

— Saskatchewan: 0.6 (1.9)

— Alberta: 0.7 (2.5)

— British Columbia: 1.2 (2.4)

