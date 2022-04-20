OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 6.7 per cent in March, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 6.3 per cent (5.1)
— Prince Edward Island: 8.9 per cent (7.4)
— Nova Scotia: 6.8 per cent (5.7)
— New Brunswick: 7.4 per cent (6.0)
— Quebec: 6.7 per cent (5.4)
— Ontario: 7.0 per cent (6.1)
— Manitoba: 7.4 per cent (6.1)
— Saskatchewan: 5.7 per cent (4.7)
— Alberta: 6.5 per cent (5.5)
— British Columbia: 6.0 per cent (4.7)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2022 and was generated automatically.
