OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 3.6 per cent in May, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 4.4 per cent (4.3)
— Prince Edward Island: 6.0 per cent (5.3)
— Nova Scotia: 4.8 per cent (4.2)
— New Brunswick: 4.3 per cent (4.2)
— Quebec: 4.1 per cent (3.4)
— Ontario: 3.7 per cent (3.3)
— Manitoba: 3.4 per cent (3.2)
— Saskatchewan: 2.7 per cent (3.7)
— Alberta: 3.1 per cent (3.3)
— British Columbia: 2.7 per cent (3.0)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2021 and was generated automatically.
