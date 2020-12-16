OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 1.0 per cent in November, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 0.8 per cent (0.6)
— Prince Edward Island: -0.5 per cent (0.1)
— Nova Scotia: 0.2 per cent (0.3)
— New Brunswick: -0.4 per cent (0.1)
— Quebec: 0.8 per cent (0.5)
— Ontario: 0.9 per cent (0.7)
— Manitoba: 0.6 per cent (0.1)
— Saskatchewan: 0.8 per cent (0.5)
— Alberta: 1.3 per cent (1.1)
— British Columbia: 1.1 per cent (0.5)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2020 and was generated automatically.
