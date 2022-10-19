OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 6.9 per cent in September, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 6.1 per cent (6.4)

— Prince Edward Island: 8.4 per cent (8.3)

— Nova Scotia: 7.3 per cent (7.8)

— New Brunswick: 6.8 per cent (7.4)

— Quebec: 6.5 per cent (7.1)

— Ontario: 6.7 per cent (6.9)

— Manitoba: 8.1 per cent (8.0)

— Saskatchewan: 7.1 per cent (6.8)

— Alberta: 6.2 per cent (6.0)

— British Columbia: 7.7 per cent (7.3)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022 and was generated automatically.

