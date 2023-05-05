OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.0 per cent in April. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10.1 per cent (10.3)

_ Prince Edward Island 7.1 per cent (6.6)

_ Nova Scotia 6.3 per cent (5.7)

_ New Brunswick 6.1 per cent (5.8)

_ Quebec 4.1 per cent (4.2)

_ Ontario 4.9 per cent (5.1)

_ Manitoba 4.8 per cent (4.7)

_ Saskatchewan 4.8 per cent (4.7)

_ Alberta 5.9 per cent (5.7)

_ British Columbia 5.0 per cent (4.5)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you