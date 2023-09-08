OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.5 per cent in August. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 8.9 per cent (8.7)
_ Prince Edward Island 7.6 per cent (8.1)
_ Nova Scotia 7.0 per cent (7.7)
_ New Brunswick 7.7 per cent (6.2)
_ Quebec 4.3 per cent (4.5)
_ Ontario 5.9 per cent (5.6)
_ Manitoba 5.7 per cent (4.9)
_ Saskatchewan 5.4 per cent (5.1)
_ Alberta 5.7 per cent (6.1)
_ British Columbia 5.2 per cent (5.4)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.