OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 7.1 per cent in August. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 12.1 per cent (12.7)
_ Prince Edward Island 10.6 per cent (9.6)
_ Nova Scotia 7.8 per cent (8.4)
_ New Brunswick 9.3 per cent (9.3)
_ Quebec 5.8 per cent (6.1)
_ Ontario 7.6 per cent (8.0)
_ Manitoba 5.7 per cent (6.1)
_ Saskatchewan 7.0 per cent (7.0)
_ Alberta 7.9 per cent (8.5)
_ British Columbia 6.2 per cent (6.6)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2021 and was generated automatically.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.