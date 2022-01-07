OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.9 per cent in December. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

_ Newfoundland and Labrador 11.6 per cent (10.4)

_ Prince Edward Island 7.8 per cent (8.0)

_ Nova Scotia 7.9 per cent (8.1)

_ New Brunswick 7.9 per cent (8.5)

_ Quebec 4.6 per cent (4.5)

_ Ontario 6.0 per cent (6.4)

_ Manitoba 5.2 per cent (5.1)

_ Saskatchewan 5.4 per cent (5.2)

_ Alberta 7.3 per cent (7.6)

_ British Columbia 5.3 per cent (5.6)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2022.

