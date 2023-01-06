OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate held steady at 5.0 per cent in December. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10.1 per cent (10.7)

_ Prince Edward Island 5.6 per cent (6.8)

_ Nova Scotia 6.7 per cent (6.0)

_ New Brunswick 8.1 per cent (7.3)

_ Quebec 4.0 per cent (3.8)

_ Ontario 5.3 per cent (5.5)

_ Manitoba 4.4 per cent (4.4)

_ Saskatchewan 4.1 per cent (4.2)

_ Alberta 5.8 per cent (5.8)

_ British Columbia 4.2 per cent (4.4)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2023.

