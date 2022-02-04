OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 6.5 per cent in January. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

_ Newfoundland and Labrador 12.8 per cent (11.9)

_ Prince Edward Island 9.6 per cent (7.7)

_ Nova Scotia 7.0 per cent (8.1)

_ New Brunswick 8.5 per cent (8.2)

_ Quebec 5.4 per cent (4.7)

_ Ontario 7.3 per cent (6.1)

_ Manitoba 5.1 per cent (5.3)

_ Saskatchewan 5.5 per cent (5.5)

_ Alberta 7.2 per cent (7.5)

_ British Columbia 5.1 per cent (5.4)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.