OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 6.5 per cent in January. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 12.8 per cent (11.9)
_ Prince Edward Island 9.6 per cent (7.7)
_ Nova Scotia 7.0 per cent (8.1)
_ New Brunswick 8.5 per cent (8.2)
_ Quebec 5.4 per cent (4.7)
_ Ontario 7.3 per cent (6.1)
_ Manitoba 5.1 per cent (5.3)
_ Saskatchewan 5.5 per cent (5.5)
_ Alberta 7.2 per cent (7.5)
_ British Columbia 5.1 per cent (5.4)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2022.
