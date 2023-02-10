OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate held steady at 5.0 per cent in January. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 11.8 per cent (10.1)
_ Prince Edward Island 7.7 per cent (5.7)
_ Nova Scotia 5.0 per cent (6.2)
_ New Brunswick 7.5 per cent (7.8)
_ Quebec 3.9 per cent (4.1)
_ Ontario 5.2 per cent (5.3)
_ Manitoba 4.2 per cent (4.3)
_ Saskatchewan 4.3 per cent (4.4)
_ Alberta 6.0 per cent (5.6)
_ British Columbia 4.4 per cent (4.1)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.