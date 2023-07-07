OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.4 per cent in June. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 8.8 per cent (10.2)
_ Prince Edward Island 8.2 per cent (7.2)
_ Nova Scotia 6.4 per cent (5.7)
_ New Brunswick 6.4 per cent (6.1)
_ Quebec 4.4 per cent (4.0)
_ Ontario 5.7 per cent (5.5)
_ Manitoba 4.3 per cent (4.8)
_ Saskatchewan 4.7 per cent (4.4)
_ Alberta 5.7 per cent (5.7)
_ British Columbia 5.6 per cent (5.0)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.