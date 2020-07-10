OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 12.3 per cent in June. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador 16.5 per cent (16.3)
— Prince Edward Island 15.2 per cent (13.9)
— Nova Scotia 13.0 per cent (13.6)
— New Brunswick 9.9 per cent (12.8)
— Quebec 10.7 per cent (13.7)
— Ontario 12.2 per cent (13.6)
— Manitoba 10.1 per cent (11.2)
— Saskatchewan 11.6 per cent (12.5)
— Alberta 15.5 per cent (15.5)
— British Columbia 13.0 per cent (13.4)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2020 and was generated automatically.
