OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 4.9 per cent in June. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

_ Newfoundland and Labrador 9.9 per cent (10.0)

_ Prince Edward Island 4.9 per cent (7.8)

_ Nova Scotia 7.0 per cent (6.7)

_ New Brunswick 6.1 per cent (7.1)

_ Quebec 4.3 per cent (4.2)

_ Ontario 5.1 per cent (5.5)

_ Manitoba 3.8 per cent (4.7)

_ Saskatchewan 3.9 per cent (4.8)

_ Alberta 4.9 per cent (5.3)

_ British Columbia 4.6 per cent (4.5)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.